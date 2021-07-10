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As irrigation districts and municipal suppliers cut water allocations in the 'mega drought,' we must use strategies to maximize our use of each drop. In this talk, Christian introduces concepts from rainwater harvesting, greywater systems, sunken beds and earthworks, soil infiltration/holding, creating shade to minimize evaporation, and drought tolerant varieties that will help anyone, anywhere to create a maximum of yield even given a restrictive water budget.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/09/water-making-the-most-of-it-growing-in-the-mega-drought/
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THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
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⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
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LINKS:
Growing Food in a Hotter, Drier Land
https://amzn.to/3qXDOsz
Sepp Holzer's Permaculture:
https://amzn.to/3jYD4lq
Rob Avis - Verge Permaculture - Water Harvesting playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPJFa2KUoUc&;list=PLsszit8mIl_XYX2TvM_z2P2BsUrN3FuMy
Rainwater collection calculator:
http://www.csgnetwork.com/rwcollectioncalc.html
Greywater for the Garden:
https://www.thegreywaterguide.com/greywater-for-the-garden.html/
Fruit Walls:
https://www.resilience.org/stories/2016-01-06/fruit-walls-urban-farming-in-the-1600s/
Sorghum as biomass production in drought conditions:
https://agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2018/10/19/agrilife-study-high-biomass-sorghums-can-compete-under-water-stressed-circumstances/
Hopi Dry Farming Techniques by Michael Kotutwa:
https://iceagefarmer.com/docs/Gardening/Dry%20Farming/Hopi_Dry_Farming.pdf
IAF interview: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2018/08/31/hopi-dry-farmer-michael-kotutwa-2000-years-of-planting-e34/