God's Cure For Division / The Lefts Evil Is On Full Display And They Don't Care!

Now we know why Pfizer wanted the data surrounding its Covid jab kept sealed from the public for 75 years. One of the reasons was the inclusion of graphene oxide. We'll discuss the "unique interactions" and some of the severe effects it causes on this episode. Which should have any sane thinking person asking themself, "And they're demanding we put this in our bodies, why?" Plus, the next bailout the Biden regime is trying to arrange taxpayers to fund, and mass deliverance breaks out across America! Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!

Sources: The Holy Bible, The Gateway Pundit, JoeMiller.US, The Daily Mail, and common sense