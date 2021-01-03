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Life is Far More Fun + Society Stronger When We Take Ourselves LESS Seriously
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17 views • January 03, 2021
The mental health of the individual is directly correlated to how easily he can take a joke at his own expense. This is why men test each other, and their mental fortitude, with hazing, and teasing, and talking trash.
Unfortunately our society today Has increasingly become incredibly thin skinned, and taking everything seriously, and giving great weight and importance to how outraged you are.
Society would be far better if we could collectively take a joke, and understand that life is not that serious.
#mentalhealth #trashtalk #takingajoke
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Unfortunately our society today Has increasingly become incredibly thin skinned, and taking everything seriously, and giving great weight and importance to how outraged you are.
Society would be far better if we could collectively take a joke, and understand that life is not that serious.
#mentalhealth #trashtalk #takingajoke
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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