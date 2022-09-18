All the symbols of the COVID pandemic appeared on a magazine cover one-year before Covid-19

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All the symbols of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared on a magazine cover
one-year before Covid-19 says former W.H.O. official, Christian Perrone,
MD, PhD.
This video clip is from the 2:16 hour documentary "The Big Reset" which is posted here:
https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/ENGLISH:bb
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News