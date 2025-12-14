6G, Solar Storms & mRNA Transcription Health Fears

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're battling against cataclysmic cosmic changes while Big Tech and Donald Trump are forcing 6G upon us. What could go wrong? 1. human/animal DNA, RNA & Messenger mRNA stressors. 2. Severe Geomagnetic changes. 3. Thinning magnetosphere. 4. Increasing low latitude solar storms. 5. Increased UV at earth’s surface. 6. Increased charged particles at earth's surface. 7. 6G! 8. Gene therapy jibby-jabbers. It's biblical per the 6th Seal, 4th Trumpet and the 4th Bowl plus more!