Anti-government protests continue in Israel

Thousands rally against Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar's removal and Gaza strikes. Supreme Court froze Bar's dismissal amid probe into Netanyahu allies' Qatar-linked funds.

"If the government does not comply with the Supreme Court, we must shut down the country, and that would be the end of everything," Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said.

Adding a different anti-government, called Russophobia:

The EU has adopted the propaganda techniques of the Third Reich to intimidate people with the Russian "threat" - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

The European Commission's Directorate General for Communications has already drawn up a plan for a centralized campaign to introduce persistent Russophobic narratives into the public consciousness, the statement quotes SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin as saying.

Other important announcements:

▫️The European Union wants to rewrite the history of the 20th century so that the younger generation does not consider Moscow the victor over Nazism in World War II;

▫️The Directorate General's guidelines provide for hammering into the minds and hearts of Europeans the idea that Russia is a "second-rate power that has no right to dictate its terms to Europe ";

▫️European authorities plan to manually direct leading media outlets to "correctly present the Russian issue."

Also:

Ukraine plotting a Nikolaev provocation to blame Russia for attacks on city’s energy infrastructure, source tells RIA

“Fragments of Geran-type Russian drones, and explosives in large quantities,” are being brought in to stage the provocation RIA writes.



