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The Druid's House - Survival bushcraft Optimal Comfort skills 4 a little house in the woods
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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200 views • October 09, 2021
Is the small house that you need in the woods.A small house built with materials found in nature. The main thing is to find extreme solutions when you live in the woods. This is One of my most beautiful achievements. I repaired the chimney in full I just covered the roof with grass. Clay protects from water but not for erosion! A very good idea for resistance.I plant
dandelions in front for my wild salads I'm very tired and I didn't have time to cook last night. See you soon friends and forget not to leave a comment and a like if you have any questions do not hesitate! See you soon! I respond to comments within the limit opportunities
Kindly Athos

Music Used in the film
Athos Hellgoth - Forest murmurus
https://youtu.be/F8HgiIpGh-g

#bushcraft #survival #shelter

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Athos Outdoor Prospector
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAUGvqd9Zaski4MWoYi1etg
Keywords
preppingsurvivalnaturewildernessoutdoorswildlifebushcraftprospectingbugging out
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