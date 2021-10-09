The Druid's House - Survival bushcraft Optimal Comfort skills 4 a little house in the woods

Is the small house that you need in the woods.A small house built with materials found in nature. The main thing is to find extreme solutions when you live in the woods. This is One of my most beautiful achievements. I repaired the chimney in full I just covered the roof with grass. Clay protects from water but not for erosion! A very good idea for resistance.I plantdandelions in front for my wild salads I'm very tired and I didn't have time to cook last night. See you soon friends and forget not to leave a comment and a like if you have any questions do not hesitate! See you soon! I respond to comments within the limit opportunitiesKindly AthosMusic Used in the filmAthos Hellgoth - Forest murmurus#bushcraft #survival #shelterShared from and subscribe to:Athos Outdoor Prospector