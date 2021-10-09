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The Druid's House - Survival bushcraft Optimal Comfort skills 4 a little house in the woods
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200 views • October 09, 2021
Is the small house that you need in the woods.A small house built with materials found in nature. The main thing is to find extreme solutions when you live in the woods. This is One of my most beautiful achievements. I repaired the chimney in full I just covered the roof with grass. Clay protects from water but not for erosion! A very good idea for resistance.I plant
dandelions in front for my wild salads I'm very tired and I didn't have time to cook last night. See you soon friends and forget not to leave a comment and a like if you have any questions do not hesitate! See you soon! I respond to comments within the limit opportunities
Kindly Athos
Music Used in the film
Athos Hellgoth - Forest murmurus
https://youtu.be/F8HgiIpGh-g
#bushcraft #survival #shelter
Shared from and subscribe to:
Athos Outdoor Prospector
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAUGvqd9Zaski4MWoYi1etg
dandelions in front for my wild salads I'm very tired and I didn't have time to cook last night. See you soon friends and forget not to leave a comment and a like if you have any questions do not hesitate! See you soon! I respond to comments within the limit opportunities
Kindly Athos
Music Used in the film
Athos Hellgoth - Forest murmurus
https://youtu.be/F8HgiIpGh-g
#bushcraft #survival #shelter
Shared from and subscribe to:
Athos Outdoor Prospector
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAUGvqd9Zaski4MWoYi1etg
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