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EMERGENZA IN "ROSSO" con Paolo Parisi (ex-militare) e Luca Jibo
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0 view • April 15, 2021
LUCA JIBO è Musicista e autore di numerosi video contro la più grande farsa del secolo.
Iscrivetevi al suo canale YouTube "LUCA JIBO MUSIC", fonte delle sue migliori Produzioni originali.
➡ Luca Jibo Music on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTp-GR_Kf-RoA3pGA-Bs0KQ
➡ "VERITA' SCOMODE" video Luca Jibo
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8sU_mR-FbtK0IomKTKMrLS3sjIr6qydH
► "USCITE" di Vincenzo Eterno e Riccardo Chiara
https://youtu.be/x7x3NhYxyKk
► "IL TAMPONE é SERVITO" video Luca Jibo
https://youtu.be/IapOmBHaRnA
► "Cov/d19 CONTRO-NARRAZIONE SCIENTIFICA con Dr. MATTEO MARTINI" video Luca Jibo
https://youtu.be/JhR4XeCFjOk
► "DIRITTI e ABUSI FdO con Paolo Parisi e Luca Jibo"
https://youtu.be/B7ssnjPaOKY
► "GLI EROI IN CAMICE DEL 2020" video Luca Jibo
https://youtu.be/ngt6YdoBLzY
► "18 MILIONI di ITALIANI in MENO nel 2025" video Dino Tinelli 2018
https://youtu.be/gRwb3mtXoDs
Per SOSTENERE l'opera, l'impegno e le POSITIVE produzioni creative di Luca Jibo scrivi qui: [email protected]
Copia video anche su RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/vfcpmx-emergenza-in-rosso-con-paolo-parisi-ex-militare-e-luca-jibo.html
Iscrivetevi al suo canale YouTube "LUCA JIBO MUSIC", fonte delle sue migliori Produzioni originali.
➡ Luca Jibo Music on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTp-GR_Kf-RoA3pGA-Bs0KQ
➡ "VERITA' SCOMODE" video Luca Jibo
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8sU_mR-FbtK0IomKTKMrLS3sjIr6qydH
► "USCITE" di Vincenzo Eterno e Riccardo Chiara
https://youtu.be/x7x3NhYxyKk
► "IL TAMPONE é SERVITO" video Luca Jibo
https://youtu.be/IapOmBHaRnA
► "Cov/d19 CONTRO-NARRAZIONE SCIENTIFICA con Dr. MATTEO MARTINI" video Luca Jibo
https://youtu.be/JhR4XeCFjOk
► "DIRITTI e ABUSI FdO con Paolo Parisi e Luca Jibo"
https://youtu.be/B7ssnjPaOKY
► "GLI EROI IN CAMICE DEL 2020" video Luca Jibo
https://youtu.be/ngt6YdoBLzY
► "18 MILIONI di ITALIANI in MENO nel 2025" video Dino Tinelli 2018
https://youtu.be/gRwb3mtXoDs
Per SOSTENERE l'opera, l'impegno e le POSITIVE produzioni creative di Luca Jibo scrivi qui: [email protected]
Copia video anche su RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/vfcpmx-emergenza-in-rosso-con-paolo-parisi-ex-militare-e-luca-jibo.html
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