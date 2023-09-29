Create New Account
The History of the Church - T. A. McMahon & Ron Merryman (Part 1)
The Berean Call
Published a day ago

Tom: Thanks, Gary. Today, my guest is Ron Merryman. Ron is an author, former Bible college professor and president, long-time pastor, and is involved currently in writing as well as speaking at Bible conferences. Ron, welcome to Search the Scripture 24/7.


Ron: Oh, thank you very much. I consider it a great privilege to be with you all.


Tom: We offer many of Ron’s works, including Galatians: God’s Antidote to Legalism, Learning from Habakkuk: Discovering Certainty in Times of Uncertainty, and Understanding James 2:14-26: Removing the Theological Tension Between Faith and Good Works. Ron, those books, as well as others that I have by you, I believe are of great value for the body of Christ, because they deal with misunderstandings of essential doctrines that are creating all kinds of problems for believers today. For example, your book on James, James’ epistle, that address the difference between faith and good works is terribly important in my view, because the most common error among those who profess to be Christians is works-salvation. Now, give us some background in what motivated you to start writing such books.



