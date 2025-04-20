BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Since at least the 4th century BC they have been making world famous carpets by hand
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 2 weeks ago

Sound on 🔊 

Since at least the 4th century BC the people of the Tabasaransky area of Dagestan, Russia, have been making world famous carpets by hand. There’s no formal education for carpet weavers. When girls are 6 to 8 years old, they are taught how to make knots. Over time, a girl learns this craft from her mother or grandmother. Every weaver chooses a design herself. Colors are selected intuitively, based on how they look together. A well-made rug is a source of pride for the family. 


🌏@ Inland Visions 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy