Since at least the 4th century BC they have been making world famous carpets by hand

Since at least the 4th century BC the people of the Tabasaransky area of Dagestan, Russia, have been making world famous carpets by hand. There’s no formal education for carpet weavers. When girls are 6 to 8 years old, they are taught how to make knots. Over time, a girl learns this craft from her mother or grandmother. Every weaver chooses a design herself. Colors are selected intuitively, based on how they look together. A well-made rug is a source of pride for the family.
