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JOHN PAUL RICE SPEAKS ON HOLLYWOOD PEDOPHILIA WITH SARAH WESTALL PT. 1
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462 views • January 23, 2021
I left all of the ads for Sarah in tact in the video- being the least I could do for snaking this from her YouTube channel.
This is the first I have heard of her, but she definitely has a lot of material worth checking out so be sure to give her page a look and show her some love.
Website:
https://sarahwestall.com/
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Ez5eVnVz1yY/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/SarahWestall/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RadioHostSarahWestall/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Sarah's original show notes below:
Learn more about the Red Tea that flushes fat, detoxes, and revs your metabolism: http://westall.redteax.hop.clickbank.net
Sign up for the 4-part FREE series and learn how to make your own medicine: http://thegrownetwork.pages.ontraport...
Part 1: Hollywood Producer, Director, and Actor, John Paul Rice, confirms in this video that recent pedophilia and trafficking reports are credible. His experiences and research also point to serious problems plaguing Hollywood which include big name stars, directors, and Hollywood moguls. His latest movie, "A Child's Voice", which you can currently view on Vimeo, depicts a child trafficking ring that operates inside of Hollywood.
Watch "A Child's Voice" on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/achildsvoice
John Paul Rice provides further insights for my Patreons at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Sign up for my Newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Thank you for watching and for supporting the show!
This is the first I have heard of her, but she definitely has a lot of material worth checking out so be sure to give her page a look and show her some love.
Website:
https://sarahwestall.com/
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Ez5eVnVz1yY/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/SarahWestall/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RadioHostSarahWestall/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Sarah's original show notes below:
Learn more about the Red Tea that flushes fat, detoxes, and revs your metabolism: http://westall.redteax.hop.clickbank.net
Sign up for the 4-part FREE series and learn how to make your own medicine: http://thegrownetwork.pages.ontraport...
Part 1: Hollywood Producer, Director, and Actor, John Paul Rice, confirms in this video that recent pedophilia and trafficking reports are credible. His experiences and research also point to serious problems plaguing Hollywood which include big name stars, directors, and Hollywood moguls. His latest movie, "A Child's Voice", which you can currently view on Vimeo, depicts a child trafficking ring that operates inside of Hollywood.
Watch "A Child's Voice" on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/achildsvoice
John Paul Rice provides further insights for my Patreons at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Sign up for my Newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Thank you for watching and for supporting the show!
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