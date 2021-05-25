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Bombshell: Global catastrophe of unmitigated, uncountable, disaster: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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527 views • May 25, 2021
Bombshell: Global catastrophe of unmitigated, uncountable, disaster: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny mentions the UK Govt Model that predicts:
Third COVID Wave Will Kill Or Hospitalize 60 To 70% People Who Took Both The Vaccine Doses Says Official UK Govt Model!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/third-covid-wave-will-kill-or-hospitalize-60-to-70-people-who-took-both-the-vaccine-doses-says-official-uk-govt-model/
Video references:
26:04
"This is a global catastrophe of unmitigated, uncountable, disaster" -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
28:00
"All the vaccinated people truly are the superspreaders" -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
37:14
"The entire purpose of setting this whole fear thing up, decimating the economony, is to move us into the cashless society, to move us into the new chipped economony, and to decimate religion, shut down all the churches, get us away from prayer, get us away from congregating, making us suspicous of each another." -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
37:54
"They are dehumanizing us on purpose. Because the point of this is to get everyone injected and moved into artificial intelligence, hooked up to the cloud, the internet of things, the transmission of things that go up and go down, making people who survive this into automaton cyborgs that are part of the internet of things through the injectable hydrogel, the injectable nanobots, and the people that survive, that's where they're going to be." -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
43:20
"I see blot clots every day post jab, manifesting as heart attacks and strokes" -- Catherine Story, RN
49:35:
"You are going to see the avalanche fall IMO this fall. They are going to put a big terrorizing scare on everybody that this is going to be the worse flu season ever, saying, 'Everyone go get your flu shot.' People think they can go get a flu shot to protect them. I think the combination of the covid and flu shots is going to create an avalanche. It's just a matter of time until the avalanche ..."
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/c2c70609-ddac-42ab-91ec-c5bf76e61ee0
Keywords:
Covid, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Vaccine, Fraud, End Times, Death, Mass Death, Disaster, Catastrophe, Dehumanization, Blood Clots, RN, Avalanche, Nanobots, Cyborgs, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Flu Shot, End Time Evangelist, endtimeevangelist
Hash tags:
#nanobots #covid #catastrophe
Dr. Tenpenny mentions the UK Govt Model that predicts:
Third COVID Wave Will Kill Or Hospitalize 60 To 70% People Who Took Both The Vaccine Doses Says Official UK Govt Model!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/third-covid-wave-will-kill-or-hospitalize-60-to-70-people-who-took-both-the-vaccine-doses-says-official-uk-govt-model/
Video references:
26:04
"This is a global catastrophe of unmitigated, uncountable, disaster" -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
28:00
"All the vaccinated people truly are the superspreaders" -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
37:14
"The entire purpose of setting this whole fear thing up, decimating the economony, is to move us into the cashless society, to move us into the new chipped economony, and to decimate religion, shut down all the churches, get us away from prayer, get us away from congregating, making us suspicous of each another." -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
37:54
"They are dehumanizing us on purpose. Because the point of this is to get everyone injected and moved into artificial intelligence, hooked up to the cloud, the internet of things, the transmission of things that go up and go down, making people who survive this into automaton cyborgs that are part of the internet of things through the injectable hydrogel, the injectable nanobots, and the people that survive, that's where they're going to be." -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
43:20
"I see blot clots every day post jab, manifesting as heart attacks and strokes" -- Catherine Story, RN
49:35:
"You are going to see the avalanche fall IMO this fall. They are going to put a big terrorizing scare on everybody that this is going to be the worse flu season ever, saying, 'Everyone go get your flu shot.' People think they can go get a flu shot to protect them. I think the combination of the covid and flu shots is going to create an avalanche. It's just a matter of time until the avalanche ..."
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/c2c70609-ddac-42ab-91ec-c5bf76e61ee0
Keywords:
Covid, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Vaccine, Fraud, End Times, Death, Mass Death, Disaster, Catastrophe, Dehumanization, Blood Clots, RN, Avalanche, Nanobots, Cyborgs, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Flu Shot, End Time Evangelist, endtimeevangelist
Hash tags:
#nanobots #covid #catastrophe
Keywords
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