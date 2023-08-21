Create New Account
Lahaina Maui Fires What The GOVERNOR Did July 17th to the people of Maui - planned land grab squirreltribe
Published a day ago

Lahaina Maui Fires What The GOVERNOR Did July 17th to the people of Maui - planned land grab squirreltribeSquirrelTribe @SquirrelTribehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7798oElfwr4&t


** I CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT THE GOVERNOR DID TO THE PEOPLE OF MAUI [planned land grab] [deaths rising]


july 17th

https://governor.hawaii.gov/chiefhousingofficer/emergency-proclamation-relating-to-housing/


https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjtgIS-yeiAAxU-mWoFHeiuAm0QFnoECB8QAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgovernor.hawaii.gov%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2023%2F07%2F2307072-1.pdf&usg=AOvVaw1rwvAMEkgTYdR_BghQ61OB&opi=89978449

