How to live out in the woods in a vehicle w/ 1 Solar Panel

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If the China Biden Regime wanted to go after you for knowing too much, could you live in your car out in the woods? Well, I know how to do this. Previous videos that go with this one, battery chainsaw review: https://www.brighteon.com/239783f3-cd55-4b81-be3c-957bcf52b569
Use of one solar panel to run tools & charge tool batteries: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pumJ7hVz4t5D/
You will never have to plug into the grid to charge a vehicle battery back up ever. One solar panel, charger unit, is a must have for the coming heat, electricity, & internet shut down for the Great Reset.
More information & videos & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
(Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews