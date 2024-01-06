The Plague of Corruption continues.

Help correct our institutional memory, read Plague of Corruption: http://tinyurl.com/BookPlagueOfCorruption

Peter Daszak lied about the bio lab safety level requirements to conduct unethical experiments in Wuhan recklessly endangering the health of the lab workers.

Listen to Jefferey Jaxen on the The Highwire from Dec. 22 2023: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/gain-of-function-scientists-downplayed-safety-risks/





"This is Peter Daszak, he says: I'm planning to use my resume and Ralph's. Linfa and Zhengli, I realize your resumes are also very impressive, but I'm trying to downplay the non US focus of this proposal so that DARPA doesn't see this as a negative."

So again, they're trying to hide the fact that they're really working directly with China and Wuhan, this is Ralph Baric ... we're now we're talking about the nitty gritty how are we actually gonna do this?

What kind of labs we're gonna do this in, the actual scientific work. Ralph Baric says this: "in the US these recombinant SARS CoV are studied under BSL 3 not BSL 2, especially important for those that are able to bind and replicate in primary human cells. In China might be growing these viruses under BSL 2, US researchers will likely freak out."

So if you look at the notes on the left side there in the original copy of this, it says: "what we're gonna do is in a BSL, biosafety lab level 2 and he says: "hold on hold on that don't put that because US Researchers are gonna freak out. Tell them we're gonna do it biosafety level 3."