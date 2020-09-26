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Must watch! Cops, crops and the UN. 3 events to prepare for! Part 1
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540 views • September 26, 2020
On this 3 part series of the Man Made Survival Show we talk about the different things people need to pay closer attention. On this first video of three we discuss what was said in the UN by the 3 most powerful heads of state. Russia, China and the US. They talk about price and safety but are actively preparing for war. Are you ready for war?
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia...
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?s...
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmade...
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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