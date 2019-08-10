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Bongino on his top 4 cringeworthy moments from the 2020 Dems
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40 views • August 10, 2019
Dan Bongino breaks down the best stories from the 2020 campaigns with News Explosion on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #Tucker #FoxNews
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