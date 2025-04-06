© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Strikes from Gaza hit southern Israel
The IDF reported about 10 projectiles launched from central Gaza, with only 5 intercepted. Social media footage shows one of the hits in Ashkelon.
Local media reports at least 3 wounded.
More: Israel’s Netanyahu orders ‘STRONG response’ to rocket attack from Gaza
‘Morag axis’: What is known about Israel’s latest target in the Gaza War?
The Israeli military announced that it is conducting operations in the vicinity of the so-called “Morag axis” in the Gaza Strip after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his intent to capture this area.
So, wat is this axis exactly?
▪️‘Morag axis’ is a strip of agricultural land that lies between the Rafah and the border with Egypt to the south and Khan Younis to the north.
▪️The name “Morag” appears to be a reference to an illegal Israeli settlement that was established in May 1972 and was dismantled by the Israeli government in August 2005.
▪️Controlling this “axis” may allow the IDF to bisect the Gaza Strip
▪️Several media outlets already speculate that this move is part of the Israeli plan to enact Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly evict Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.