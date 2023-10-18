Why you should never do THIS when looking to find a good woman 🚫

Do you feel like you need to do something extra special to get a woman’s attention?
What if I told you that this might be one of the biggest mistakes you’re making when looking for a quality woman?
Putting a woman on a pedestal is a sure way to lose her respect.
And a woman who does not respect you as a man, will never trust and/or love you.
It’s time to change your mindset and instead of trying to impress women, try and become a man women are naturally attracted to. Find your passion, live your purpose and become a man who exudes authentic masculine power.
Watch our new video to learn more about this and start making real changes for the better ASAP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.