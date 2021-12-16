A priest went to Hell for recommending to get "the poison"

In November of 2021 a well known Russian priest passed away. Just a month before his death, a video of him recommending people to get the V widely circulated in the internet.Shortly, even 40 days did not pass from his departure, this Russian priest, father Vlasiy, appeared in a vivid dream vision to a son of another priest, whom he knew while alive.In that vivid dream he shared his sad story of ending up in Hell just because of this wrong advice of his. He made it quite clearly, that this V is not an ordinary V in a traditional sense of the word, but actually a lethal poison that most people who received it, will perish from within the range of 5 years, or sooner. It will take exactly 9 months (just like human pregnancy) to completely change a person's DNA.Each injection contains an encrypted message in a microchip, a pledge given to the Devil: "I am yours. Yes, you are mine. I come willingly, and not forcefully". With this pledge a person denounces God. With this "poison" a person turns into half-a robot. He is no longer human, but half a computer.This "V" contains aborted material of thousands of killed babies via abortion. People who receive the mark become participants in the murder of innocent babies and take the sin upon themselves.The "V" does not protect at all from the modern disease, on the opposite, it contains many viruses and harmful substances to the human body. Within 5 years, or shorter, the recipients of this poison will perish.He said that it is indeed the Mark of the Beast.The Antichrist will come when at least half of world's population will receive the Mark. When the Antichrist will come, a world's largest computer (5 stories high) will be activated. People will receive commands on the microchip and will be made to carry out orders unwillingly.He related other important issues in this vision. The video was partially translated into English to relate the most important notes. Maybe other people can translate the whole video.The original in Russian in much better quality can be found here:Please remember that the best way to protect oneself from coronavirus is:* To stay away from the evil communist factors and the evil communist party* To genuinely repent for one's sins and misdeeds* To repeat wholeheartedly those words, that carry divine power: "Falun Dafa is Good" and "Truth, Compassion, Forbearance is Good".Falun Dafa is a spiritual self cultivation practice that is based on Universal principles: Truth, Compassion, Forbearance. It is taught by Lord Creator himself who came down for the wide salvation of all sentient beings during the End Times. This peaceful practice has been brutally persecuted by the Chinese communist party since 1999.To learn more about the persecution visit here: www.faluninfo.net