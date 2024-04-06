Create New Account
Newsmax | Mexico's sudden interest in border control explained | Rob Schmitt
Newsmax  |  Mexico's sudden interest in border control explained: Rob Schmitt Tonight.  Why is Mexico suddenly intent on controlling their side of the illegal alien surge? Rob Schmitt unpacks the possibility of a Biden "secret deal," and why the U.S.' neighbor to the south is playing the president "like a fiddle." 

mexicoborder controlrob schmittnewsmaxbidens border crisis

