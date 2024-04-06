Newsmax | Mexico's sudden interest in border control explained: Rob Schmitt Tonight. Why is Mexico suddenly intent on controlling their side of the illegal alien surge? Rob Schmitt unpacks the possibility of a Biden "secret deal," and why the U.S.' neighbor to the south is playing the president "like a fiddle."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.