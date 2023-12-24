Erfan Faridmoayer, MD @ErfanFarid "Nothing sucks the joy out of a cheering crowd like a Code 66 being overheaded in a hospital room full of front line workers getting the #CovidVaccine. Please #WearAMask #TrustScience. Do it for your family, friends, and neighbors. We can only do this #Together #medtwitter"

3:34 PM · Dec 17, 2020

https://twitter.com/ErfanFarid/status/1339715678539030528

###

Panos Kougias MD MSc @KougiasP "The saddest week of @DownstateSurg in recent memory has come to a close. Our PGY2 @ErfanFarid passed away peacefully after sudden cardiac arrest. His legacy of dedication, altruism, and excellence shines as a radiant beacon."

https://twitter.com/KougiasP/status/1733605146012049472

###

"Learn more about the American College of Surgeons’ Health Policy and Advocacy Group (HPAG) from Liaison Erfan Faridmoayer, MD, a cardiac surgery research fellow at Columbia University in New York, NY. Members of the ACS Resident and Associate Society (RAS) serve as liaisons to over 60 committees, Board of Governors workgroups, and Advisory Councils across ACS. This year, RAS is hosting a series of Liaison Feature Events to spotlight the vital role liaisons play in furthering the mission of RAS. Join us to learn more about in-progress initiatives throughout ACS and what they mean for you."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=d8lZ0IGGGWs

###

https://twitter.com/vancemurphy/status/1738256342568349769/photo/1

###

Comptine d'un autre été, l'après-midi

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=znfYwABeSZ0

Mirrored - bootcamp

