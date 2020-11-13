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LIVERPOOL LOCKDOWN
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373 views • November 13, 2020
LIVERPOOL LOCKDOWN
Aided by British military, Liverpool have initiated a mass covid testing program on its population, in an attempt “to control #Covid19”. No matter how often tests prove to be inaccurate, it doesn’t seem to be stopping governing authorities in Europe, and parts of the US, from tightening their grip on the people. But there is hope. True to the spirit and tradition of Liverpool lore, the people, and elements of the science and academia, are challenging the draconian measures.
#PilotProgram #Ethics #Covid19 #NurembergTrials #TestandTrace #Yeadon #Pollock #TrueImpact
Aided by British military, Liverpool have initiated a mass covid testing program on its population, in an attempt “to control #Covid19”. No matter how often tests prove to be inaccurate, it doesn’t seem to be stopping governing authorities in Europe, and parts of the US, from tightening their grip on the people. But there is hope. True to the spirit and tradition of Liverpool lore, the people, and elements of the science and academia, are challenging the draconian measures.
#PilotProgram #Ethics #Covid19 #NurembergTrials #TestandTrace #Yeadon #Pollock #TrueImpact
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