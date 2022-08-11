No Rest for the Wicked: Hunter Biden on Vacation While President Trump Fights Commiecrats

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Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted that he personally authorized the unprecedented heavily-armed FBI raid on the private residence of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach Florida. Mr. Garland refused to answer questions from reporters. His admission contradicts reporting by Newsweek which said the Attorney General had no prior knowledge of the raid, and that Mr. Garland was not asked to approve the FBI action.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/11/22.
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