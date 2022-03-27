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Siege of Mariupol. Ukraine, March 2022. Fake and not fake, Russia is losing, Azov, witnesses.
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160 views • March 27, 2022
Places to stay sane:
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPxpPT4b4vnDlX0sBGz3r4Q/videos
The Duran
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDuran
BreakThrough News
https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakThroughNews
How to reach me out:
Telegram: https://t.me/sergeyalexson
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_sergey_a
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPxpPT4b4vnDlX0sBGz3r4Q/videos
The Duran
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDuran
BreakThrough News
https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakThroughNews
How to reach me out:
Telegram: https://t.me/sergeyalexson
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_sergey_a
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