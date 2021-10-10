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JUSTICE FOR USS LIBERTY | June 8 2019 | Interview with SSgt. Bryce Lockwood
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4 views • October 10, 2021
SSgt. Bryce Lockwood is the only Marine to survive the attack on the USS Liberty, he was an intelligence officer serving as a Russian linguist aboard Liberty. USS Liberty was attacked in 1967 by Israel during the Six-Day War, and it was excused as an “accident”.
To this day, 51 years later, the attack on the USS Liberty has yet to be investigated by Congress – as per Article 1, Section 8, Clause 10 of The Constitution, which reads “The Congress shall have Power To... define and punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high Seas, and Offences against the Law of Nations”. To learn more: https://www.usslibertyveterans.org/
Filmed by Nick Chiechi, John Massaria & Richard Grove; Interview conducted by Richard Grove
History Blueprint Starter Link: USS LIBERTY INCIDENT (1967) in the History Blueprint https://bra.in/9qwbJp
Topics: U.S. Foreign Policy, Foreign Relations, International Relations, U.S. Allies, Targets of U.S. Intelligence during Six Day War
SEE ALSO: My interview with John Cruz, HSBC Whistleblower (https://tragedyandhope.com/hsbc-whistleblower-john-cruz/)
Get the History Blueprint: www.TragedyAndHope.com/The-Brain
This documentary project and this raw footage was made possible because of your support – THANK YOU for helping to preserve Cognitive Liberty!
To this day, 51 years later, the attack on the USS Liberty has yet to be investigated by Congress – as per Article 1, Section 8, Clause 10 of The Constitution, which reads “The Congress shall have Power To... define and punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high Seas, and Offences against the Law of Nations”. To learn more: https://www.usslibertyveterans.org/
Filmed by Nick Chiechi, John Massaria & Richard Grove; Interview conducted by Richard Grove
History Blueprint Starter Link: USS LIBERTY INCIDENT (1967) in the History Blueprint https://bra.in/9qwbJp
Topics: U.S. Foreign Policy, Foreign Relations, International Relations, U.S. Allies, Targets of U.S. Intelligence during Six Day War
SEE ALSO: My interview with John Cruz, HSBC Whistleblower (https://tragedyandhope.com/hsbc-whistleblower-john-cruz/)
Get the History Blueprint: www.TragedyAndHope.com/The-Brain
This documentary project and this raw footage was made possible because of your support – THANK YOU for helping to preserve Cognitive Liberty!
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