Romania agrees to 'surrender' Tate Brothers to UK on rape charge as Andrew posts this cryptic 'on my way to court'

Romania agrees to 'surrender' Tates to UK on rape charge as Andrew posts this cryptic 'on my way to court'

Will they get Assanged?

Daily Mail adds Andrew Tate has not been convicted of any crimes and denies all allegations against him.

Article Daily Mail: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14729415/Andrew-Tate-brother-Tristan-hauled-Britain-trial-Romania-following-rape-human-trafficking-charges.html