Pfizer Jab Mines Iron From Blood: No MRIs 6-10 weeks after Vaccination

May 21: This explains the blood clots, mining iron from blood; formation unknown. This is why magnets are sticking to the injection site. Only 40-percent are receiving the actual Pfizer shot, 60-percent are receiving placebo (saline) shots.



This is all from Jim Stone's website, just saw it and thought important to post right away:



"Covid jab magnetic reactions???



THIS IS CONFIRMED. OTHER PEOPLE WHO GOT THE COVID JAB ARE CONFIRMING THIS HAPPENS. UPDATE: YOU CANNOT GET AN MRI FOR 6-10 WEEKS AFTER THE SHOT BECAUSE OF THIS.



The Pfizer jab does indeed make a magnet stick to people's arms where they got the shot. This woman does not specify how long after, but you'll need a neodymium magnet for this to show.



I have now confirmed the shot probably contains nanobots, because you are supposed to wait 6 - 10 WEEKS after the shot before you get a MRI most likely because the nanobots have to disperse or the MRI will rip your arm apart.



That's a strong attraction. How's that going to work in an MRI???

WHOAH!!! I GOT THE ANSWER: YOU ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO GET AN MRI WHERE THE SHOT WAS FOR 6 - 10 WEEKS AFTER THE SHOT!!!



LET ME GUESS: People appear to be dis-connected from their souls and many notice they have been dis-connected and change in big ways after the shot because those nanobots go into your brain (or wherever else they are supposed to go) and they physically sever the body/soul connection. I BET I AM RIGHT."



Jim's May 10 Update:

To my surprise, a lot of people are having a hard time believing the following post about magnets sticking to a fresh covid injection. However, if you're not supposed to get an MRI for 6-10 weeks after the shot, I beg to question why not? WHY NOT?? Answer: Because you can't put magnetic materials into an MRI, and the shot needs to totally disperse, because it is indeed magnetic. And how would it be magnetic? Nanobots, obviously.



(Really inexperienced) and/or stupid people or outright trolls (and I'll pull no punches this time) are also saying there's no way this could work because the shot is a liquid and "anything in it would be too small to develop magnetic attraction". That's total horse sh*t, have people really forgotten ferrofluid? You know - that magnetic liquid used to cool the voice coils of high performance speakers? That's not an obscure topic for ANYONE who has an ounce of tech sense. THERE IS YOUR MAGNETIC COVID SHOT, RIGHT THERE. It's obviously not the classic ferrofluid in the shot, but there's absolutely nothing stopping it from acting exactly the same way. I had such speakers in the 90's and the ferrofluid was completely clear. I discovered this when I had to change the tweeter diaphragms. It was like a totally clear oil. I believe this woman's video is legit 100 percent and am not one bit stupid. Hell yes there's a way this could be real. There has to be a reason why you should avoid MRI's for a period of time after the shot, WHAT THE HELL IS THAT REASON? Easy answer: You can't go into the world's most powerful magnetic medical equipment with a magnetic substance in you unless that substance is totally dispersed. It would rip that woman's arm apart if she went into an MRI like that. WATCH THE VIDEO.



blog.fluance.com/what-is-ferrofluid-and-why-use-it-in-speakers/