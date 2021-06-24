© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1343 - Gwendolyn Fogle - Report on the break in the cold case
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 24, 2021
Butterfield attacked Gwendolyn as she arrived home after work. He raped her, before brutally beating her to death with a fireplace poker. The crime was solved nearly 40 years later.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.