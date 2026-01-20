Russia Preps 300+ Satellites After Iran Forces Strike Starlink Hard? Putin's Rassvet Hammer Drops

Russia has announced plans to build its own satellite internet network to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink, aiming to deploy more than 300 satellites into low-Earth orbit by 2027. The project, known as “Rassvet,” is being developed under the supervision of Roscosmos and is designed to provide high-speed broadband connectivity across Russia’s vast remote regions and to allied countries. Moscow frames the initiative as a strategic response to the growing influence and militarization of Starlink, particularly its role in the Ukraine conflict, and as part of a broader push to ensure technological sovereignty and reduce reliance on Western-controlled space infrastructure.

