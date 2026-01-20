Russia Preps 300+ Satellites After Iran Forces Strike Starlink Hard? Putin's Rassvet Hammer Drops

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russia has announced plans to build its own satellite internet network to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink, aiming to deploy more than 300 satellites into low-Earth orbit by 2027. The project, known as “Rassvet,” is being developed under the supervision of Roscosmos and is designed to provide high-speed broadband connectivity across Russia’s vast remote regions and to allied countries. Moscow frames the initiative as a strategic response to the growing influence and militarization of Starlink, particularly its role in the Ukraine conflict, and as part of a broader push to ensure technological sovereignty and reduce reliance on Western-controlled space infrastructure.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
---------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!