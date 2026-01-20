BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia Preps 300+ Satellites After Iran Forces Strike Starlink Hard? Putin's Rassvet Hammer Drops
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10156 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
310 views • 1 day ago

Russia has announced plans to build its own satellite internet network to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink, aiming to deploy more than 300 satellites into low-Earth orbit by 2027. The project, known as “Rassvet,” is being developed under the supervision of Roscosmos and is designed to provide high-speed broadband connectivity across Russia’s vast remote regions and to allied countries. Moscow frames the initiative as a strategic response to the growing influence and militarization of Starlink, particularly its role in the Ukraine conflict, and as part of a broader push to ensure technological sovereignty and reduce reliance on Western-controlled space infrastructure.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaroscosmosstarlinkrassvetsatellite internet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Seaweed Salvation: How Marine Extracts Offer Powerful Natural Protection Against Liver Damage from Contaminated Food

Seaweed Salvation: How Marine Extracts Offer Powerful Natural Protection Against Liver Damage from Contaminated Food

Mike Adams
The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

Willow Tohi
The silent storm: How poor sleep, stress and an unhealthy diet fuel a crisis in adolescent mental health

The silent storm: How poor sleep, stress and an unhealthy diet fuel a crisis in adolescent mental health

Zoey Sky
Vitamin D shows promise in slowing cellular aging: New study links supplementation to telomere preservation

Vitamin D shows promise in slowing cellular aging: New study links supplementation to telomere preservation

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Ancient &#8220;mosaic&#8221; fossils found in Morocco challenge the timeline of human evolution

Ancient “mosaic” fossils found in Morocco challenge the timeline of human evolution

Jacob Thomas
The clear air remedy: Ancient eucalyptus gains modern scientific backing for respiratory relief

The clear air remedy: Ancient eucalyptus gains modern scientific backing for respiratory relief

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy