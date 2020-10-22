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Watch Censored WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE Announce Lawsuit Against COVID-19 Global Lockdown
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156 views • October 22, 2020
Original Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZitDEI7EgM A meeting hosted by Heiko Schöning to introduce the World Doctors Alliance (WDA) in Berlin, Germany on 10th October 2020.
Speakers in order of appearance are: HEIKO SCHÖNING, M.D. Doctor and co-founder of doctors for enlightenment, Member of the WDA & ACU2020 from Germany Aus Deutschland, Gründungsmitglied der ÄRZTE-FÜR-AUFKLÄRUNG; WDA & ACU2020 DR. MOHAMMAD ADIL MB BS. FRCSEd Consultant General Surgeon & Chairman of the WDA from the UK DR. ELKE DE KLERK General Practitioner & Founder of Doctors for Truth from the Netherlands DR. MIKAEL NORDFORS Medical Doctor, Author & Political Reformist from Sweden DR. ZAC COX Holistic Dentist & General Secretary for the WDA from the UK BORIS DRAGIN Physician, Naturopath & Representative of People's Court from Sweden MARTIN BYRN Human Rights Advocate from Ireland MONICA HELLEBERG Chairman of People's Court and Core Member of New Earth from Sweden MADS PALSVIG Founder of JFK21 (Jorden Frihed Kundskab 2021) & Former Investment Banker from Denmark DAVID KURTEN Member of London Assembly & Standing for Mayor of London 2021 from the UK DR. MONIQUE JANSSEN Psychologist & Founder of Women for Freedom from Holland WENDY EKELS Founder of Humanity Unite from the Netherlands DR. AGATHE DORADO Holistic Doctor of 20 years & 5G Activist from Denmark FIONA HINE Founder of https://Covileaks.co.uk and Event Organiser of Resist and Act from the UK DR. MARGARETA GRIESZ-BRISSON Consultant Neurologist from Germany DR. HEINRICH FIECHTNER Oncologist, Haematologist, Palliative Care Physician and Politician from Germany PROF. DOLORES CAHILL Professor in Molecular Biology and Immunology & President of the WDA from Ireland Necessary links: World Doctors Alliance at https://worlddoctorsalliance.com Heiko Schoening at https://acu2020.org Martin Byrne at https://lawlibrary.ie Dolores Cahill at https://irishfreedom.ie Mads Palsvig at https://JFK21.dk Filmed in 4K by Oracle Films https://oraclefilms.com
Speakers in order of appearance are: HEIKO SCHÖNING, M.D. Doctor and co-founder of doctors for enlightenment, Member of the WDA & ACU2020 from Germany Aus Deutschland, Gründungsmitglied der ÄRZTE-FÜR-AUFKLÄRUNG; WDA & ACU2020 DR. MOHAMMAD ADIL MB BS. FRCSEd Consultant General Surgeon & Chairman of the WDA from the UK DR. ELKE DE KLERK General Practitioner & Founder of Doctors for Truth from the Netherlands DR. MIKAEL NORDFORS Medical Doctor, Author & Political Reformist from Sweden DR. ZAC COX Holistic Dentist & General Secretary for the WDA from the UK BORIS DRAGIN Physician, Naturopath & Representative of People's Court from Sweden MARTIN BYRN Human Rights Advocate from Ireland MONICA HELLEBERG Chairman of People's Court and Core Member of New Earth from Sweden MADS PALSVIG Founder of JFK21 (Jorden Frihed Kundskab 2021) & Former Investment Banker from Denmark DAVID KURTEN Member of London Assembly & Standing for Mayor of London 2021 from the UK DR. MONIQUE JANSSEN Psychologist & Founder of Women for Freedom from Holland WENDY EKELS Founder of Humanity Unite from the Netherlands DR. AGATHE DORADO Holistic Doctor of 20 years & 5G Activist from Denmark FIONA HINE Founder of https://Covileaks.co.uk and Event Organiser of Resist and Act from the UK DR. MARGARETA GRIESZ-BRISSON Consultant Neurologist from Germany DR. HEINRICH FIECHTNER Oncologist, Haematologist, Palliative Care Physician and Politician from Germany PROF. DOLORES CAHILL Professor in Molecular Biology and Immunology & President of the WDA from Ireland Necessary links: World Doctors Alliance at https://worlddoctorsalliance.com Heiko Schoening at https://acu2020.org Martin Byrne at https://lawlibrary.ie Dolores Cahill at https://irishfreedom.ie Mads Palsvig at https://JFK21.dk Filmed in 4K by Oracle Films https://oraclefilms.com
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