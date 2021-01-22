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Self Running 40kW 40,000 Watt Fuelless Generator 1 of 3
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33 views • January 22, 2021
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
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Longer and more detailed 2.3kW demonstration of the 40kW WITTS Fuelless Generator. This device, once started, requires no input of fuel whatsoever and derives it's power from the quantum field.
This is only one example of numerous technologies ready to be manufactured to help the earth and its people.
This video is copyright protected, Please respect this video and it's copyrights no unauthorized redistribution of any kind is permitted. Give no occasion for the devil.
This is not a trick or slight of hand in any way, there are no hidden wires or power sources being used other than what you see in the video. This technology is real and currently in use by W.I.T.T.S. Please see our website www.witts.ws for more information on how to bring this technology to be readily available!
This video is being used via special written privileges.
or email us at [email protected]
Longer and more detailed 2.3kW demonstration of the 40kW WITTS Fuelless Generator. This device, once started, requires no input of fuel whatsoever and derives it's power from the quantum field.
This is only one example of numerous technologies ready to be manufactured to help the earth and its people.
This video is copyright protected, Please respect this video and it's copyrights no unauthorized redistribution of any kind is permitted. Give no occasion for the devil.
This is not a trick or slight of hand in any way, there are no hidden wires or power sources being used other than what you see in the video. This technology is real and currently in use by W.I.T.T.S. Please see our website www.witts.ws for more information on how to bring this technology to be readily available!
This video is being used via special written privileges.
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