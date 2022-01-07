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RIP Cirsten W - Her Last Video from Dec 28 LIVE - US Corp broke as of Dec 31 Jan 1 2022 new system
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352 views • January 07, 2022
RIP Cirsten Weldon who died on January 6, 2022 of bacteria pneumonia. She was an author of the book called Intel Drops where she exposed several elite organizations and their self-propelling idiosyncratic dogmas. She followed Q and intel drops. I didn't listen much, but I respected her words and efforts.
https://t.me/cirstenwuncensored
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfmWl3H7saI&;ab_channel=Cirstenw2
https://t.me/cirstenwuncensored
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfmWl3H7saI&;ab_channel=Cirstenw2
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