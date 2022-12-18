Create New Account
New York Migrant Number Hits 30 Thousand
Cleansing Flow
Published 15 hours ago

I've Said It Before....

And I Have Talked with Those Who Agree.

These Illegal Immigrates Need Sent...

Straight to Martha's Vineyard.

Or They Might Like It in The Hampton...

It Great There... So I've Heard.


Lets Send The Wolves to The Doors...

Of These Snobbish Plump Elite.

Let Them Have a Taste of Real Life...

Before The Wolves Taste Blood in The Streets.

