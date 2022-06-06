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Proper Translation - A DNR People's Militia Man who WAS Captured, Stabbed in the Head 6 Times. - Left For Dead - Later a Meeting with his NOW Captive Attacker. - 060622
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140 views • June 06, 2022
Ukrainian neo-Nazies.
Ukrainian military consists of actual Nazies, drug addicts, criminals, and sadistic maniacs.
They torture tied-up prisoners by day and shell civilian cities with artillery by night.
These are the people that mainstream media wants us to heroize and support.
Proper translation..
Subscribe to my channel: @heilukraine1959
Ukrainian military consists of actual Nazies, drug addicts, criminals, and sadistic maniacs.
They torture tied-up prisoners by day and shell civilian cities with artillery by night.
These are the people that mainstream media wants us to heroize and support.
Proper translation..
Subscribe to my channel: @heilukraine1959
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