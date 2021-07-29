Xi Jinping Threatened India He’ll Build Big Water Project To Cut Off Water to India

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7/25/2021 Devin Nunes said in his interview with Fox Maria that last week Xi Jinping claimed victory over India in his visit to Tibet. He threatened India that he’s going to build a big water project to possibly cut off water to India.