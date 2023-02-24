Create New Account
Metal Detecting-Don't Forget The Basics & Ignore The Hype Of The Manufacturers.
Published 19 hours ago |

Not all that glitters is GOLD. In this video we're going to get back to the basics of Metal Detecting including increasing your find rate and improving your chances of survival if something goes wrong. Stop blaming your detector for the lack of finds, it's time to take responsibility.

Keywords
hobbymetal detectinghuntingdetecting

