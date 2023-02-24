Metal Detecting-Don't Forget The Basics & Ignore The Hype Of The Manufacturers.

Not all that glitters is GOLD. In this video we're going to get back to the basics of Metal Detecting including increasing your find rate and improving your chances of survival if something goes wrong. Stop blaming your detector for the lack of finds, it's time to take responsibility.
