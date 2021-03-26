Community Healthcare for Business Owners in Real America - Bob Pfeiffer – Disruptive Strategies

Doctors and hospital execs outside of major urban areas stress how they can attract top talent and keep small-town America satisfied with healthcare. Employers - everywhere - are too slowly learning of a small cadre of benefits advisors who will tell them about plans that cover more for their workers - without relying on the bankrupting premiums via insurance companies. Bob Pfeiffer is one of these innovative brokers, and he has a plan for underserved, rural America.



The plan is standard now for the better brokers taking larger businesses off of insurance, which never seems to get affordable. These brokers replace insurance with self-funding (backed by reinsurance) but more importantly contract directly with hospitals, independent practices, and a host of other health care providers to cut the cost for the owner - and reduce Out Of Pocket exposure for employees. Direct contracting creates a COMMUNITY solution that revives entire regions by keeping the money within the community!



Mr. Pfeiffer is embarking on a plan that can bring this innovation to the bulk of the country just outside metropolitan centers. This majority of America is full of great, especially INDEPENDENT practices, who are excited to create community-based solutions that will make working ANYWHERE in America full of care of a quality competing with any urban market.