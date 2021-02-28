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REMIND THEM: 2 Timothy 2:11-15; Jude 1:3; 2 Peter 1:12-15; Galatians 2:20, 20210228
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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Remind Them, 2 Timothy 2:11-15; Jude 1:3; 2 Peter 1:12-15;' Galatians 2:20: Deut 4:9,23,31; 6:12; 8:11, 20210228

2 Timothy 2:11-15 (NKJV)

11 This is a faithful saying: for if we died with Him, we shall also live with Him.

12 If we endure, we shall also reign with Him. If we deny Him, He also will deny us.

13 If we are faithless, He remains faithful; He cannot deny Himself.

14 Remind them of these things, charging them before the LORD not to strive about words to no profit, to the ruin of the hearers.

15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to GOD, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. Amen!

Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].

GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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christiantruthstudywordthembelieverfaithfulapprovedfirst century gospel churchunprofitablereminddiligent
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