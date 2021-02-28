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REMIND THEM: 2 Timothy 2:11-15; Jude 1:3; 2 Peter 1:12-15; Galatians 2:20, 20210228
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20 views • February 28, 2021
Remind Them, 2 Timothy 2:11-15; Jude 1:3; 2 Peter 1:12-15;' Galatians 2:20: Deut 4:9,23,31; 6:12; 8:11, 20210228
2 Timothy 2:11-15 (NKJV)
11 This is a faithful saying: for if we died with Him, we shall also live with Him.
12 If we endure, we shall also reign with Him. If we deny Him, He also will deny us.
13 If we are faithless, He remains faithful; He cannot deny Himself.
14 Remind them of these things, charging them before the LORD not to strive about words to no profit, to the ruin of the hearers.
15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to GOD, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
2 Timothy 2:11-15 (NKJV)
11 This is a faithful saying: for if we died with Him, we shall also live with Him.
12 If we endure, we shall also reign with Him. If we deny Him, He also will deny us.
13 If we are faithless, He remains faithful; He cannot deny Himself.
14 Remind them of these things, charging them before the LORD not to strive about words to no profit, to the ruin of the hearers.
15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to GOD, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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