Cosmic Collapse, Dimensional Shift, & The Fearless Awakening
Babylon Burning
Babylon Burning
4 followers
Follow
28 views • 2 days ago

Join us as we explore Humanity's current crossroads and the "event horizon of insolvency and corruption" occuring in real-time! We discuss the possibility of an imminent dimensional shift coinciding with major Earth changes. Perhaps we're experiencing a collective consciousness awakening that could transform human perception similar to a "collective LSD experience?" We then dive into the geopolitical melee pushing towards global conflict, health concerns about genetic therapies, and the potential collapse of global financial systems, all while maintaining that love and fearlessness are essential during these transformative times - ultimately these challenges are part of a larger cosmic cycle where consciousness transcends physical reality, offering listeners an optimistic perspective that despite current turmoil, Humanity has the potential to "rise above it all" through spiritual awareness and connection!


Help us make cool shit:

https://linktr.ee/babylonburning


Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:

https://linktr.ee/E.Gregor


Say hey on Telegram:

https://t.me/Babylon1984


awakeningcosmicdimension
