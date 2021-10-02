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FULL SHOW: School Boards Approve Of Pornography & Sexualizing Our Children
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71 views • October 02, 2021
Kristi Leigh guest hosts the War Room. She shares how her own daughter was given a pornographic book at the school library. Advocates of these child grooming and obscene books mock parents. School boards are calling parents domestic terrorists and asking for federal assistance in stopping parents from standing up for their children. Media Malfeasance of the week is featured and an update on election fraud.
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