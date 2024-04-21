Create New Account
1490 Columbus Map: Garden of Eden in the Philippines. Garden of Eden Revealed Map Series Part 1
Published Yesterday

The God Culture


Apr 15, 2024


A new series begins now... Did you know that Christopher Columbus, his brother or someone well acquainted with him and his research created a map released around 1490 which shows the Garden of Eden in the Philippines? Its right there! This is affirmed by the 2 maps Columbus used according to his Journal which demonstrate the land of gold in the same position? It is affirmed by Columbus' writings. It is also confirmed by the Spanish Government Document #98 demonstrating the same. And... there are those who call themselves academic who don't know this and claim to be educated on the topic? No, they are not. It is time to obliterate any thought of the Garden and land of gold positioned anywhere else but the Philippines. Let's settle this. Yah Bless.


Announcing! Garden Of Eden Revealed: The Book of Maps!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zAG0VlHGNc

Keywords
mapphilippinesgarden of edencolumbusthe god culture1490spanish government document 98

