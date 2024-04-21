1490 Columbus Map: Garden of Eden in the Philippines. Garden of Eden Revealed Map Series Part 1

The God Culture





Apr 15, 2024





A new series begins now... Did you know that Christopher Columbus, his brother or someone well acquainted with him and his research created a map released around 1490 which shows the Garden of Eden in the Philippines? Its right there! This is affirmed by the 2 maps Columbus used according to his Journal which demonstrate the land of gold in the same position? It is affirmed by Columbus' writings. It is also confirmed by the Spanish Government Document #98 demonstrating the same. And... there are those who call themselves academic who don't know this and claim to be educated on the topic? No, they are not. It is time to obliterate any thought of the Garden and land of gold positioned anywhere else but the Philippines. Let's settle this. Yah Bless.





Announcing! Garden Of Eden Revealed: The Book of Maps!

All links available at: https://www.ophirinstitute.com/





Now Available in Podcast Audio Format Internationally:

https://www.thegodculture.com/podcast





(Includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Free on our website.)





Alternative Video Platforms Now Available:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheGodCulture





Playeur (Utreon): https://utreon.com/c/TheGodCulture

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheGodCulture:c





For Our Books in eBook (Free) or Print:

The Search For King Solomon’s Treasure, Ophir Philippines Coffee Table Book, The Book of Jubilees: The Torah Calendar, 2nd Esdras: The Hidden Book of Prophecy, REST: The Case For Sabbath:

OphirInstitute.com

(All Books. Links to Amazon and Shopee PH for your area.)

2Esdras.org

BookOfJubilees.org

FirstEnoch.org

RestSabbath.org

LeviteBible.com

ApocryphaTest.com





Facebook: / the-god-culture-original-376627072897316

FB Alternatives:

https://parler.com/user/TheGodCulture

https://gab.com/TheGodCulture

Website: thegodculture.com





check out original site for lots of playlists and videos





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zAG0VlHGNc