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Tucker Carlson Shreds ADL With Their Own Words
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142 views • April 13, 2021
Tucker and Alex Jones from last Sunday seem to be in sync with eachother, both finding and exposing the ADL for anti-American hypocrites they really are.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075fde97fd02f1f881bdd36
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075fde97fd02f1f881bdd36
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