Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophets & Spiritual Discernment
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
55 Subscribers
1 view
Published 17 hours ago

October 20th, 2019

Pastor Dean teaches about the importance of battling deception and idolatry with spiritual discernment. Dig into what a prophet truly is through the example of God raising up the prophet Amos.

"Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets." Proverbs 3:7

Keywords
prophetsdiscernmentdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket