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PLANET LOCKDOWN - Atty, Reiner Fuellmich Interview
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595 views • January 02, 2021
Reiner Fuellmich | Full Length Interview in Berlin | Planet Lockdown
Dr Reiner Fuellmich is.a German American lawyer with experience going after large companies like Deutsche Bank. He is a member of the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses the current situation and his efforts to bring justice to the situation.
This interview was recorded as a part of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at: https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Panic Paper Source (in German) https://bit.ly/3f3IZRF
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the full length film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
Corona Investigative Committee - Reiner Fuellmich
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Corona Investigative Committee Attorney Reiner Fuellmich w/ Patrick Bet-David: Powerful Conversation on Global Lawsuit Over Coronavirus
https://truthcomestolight.com/corona-investigative-committee-attorney-reiner-fuellmich-w-patrick-bet-david-powerful-conversation-on-global-lawsuit-over-coronavirus/
Dr Reiner Fuellmich is.a German American lawyer with experience going after large companies like Deutsche Bank. He is a member of the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses the current situation and his efforts to bring justice to the situation.
This interview was recorded as a part of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at: https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Panic Paper Source (in German) https://bit.ly/3f3IZRF
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the full length film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
Corona Investigative Committee - Reiner Fuellmich
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Corona Investigative Committee Attorney Reiner Fuellmich w/ Patrick Bet-David: Powerful Conversation on Global Lawsuit Over Coronavirus
https://truthcomestolight.com/corona-investigative-committee-attorney-reiner-fuellmich-w-patrick-bet-david-powerful-conversation-on-global-lawsuit-over-coronavirus/
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