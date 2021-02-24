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SARA STICKLES DIES FROM BRAIN ANEURYSM 5 DAYS AFTER SECOND PFIZER MRNA SHOT, ANOTHER ONE MURDERED
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145 views • February 24, 2021
Just five days after the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, perfectly healthy 28-year-old health care worker and mother of a young boy, Sara Stickles had what appeared to be an aneurysm, and died several days later. Her family is now warning people about the vaccine.
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