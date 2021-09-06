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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-09-2021 Covering It Up With "Covid"! Wake Up People!
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280 views • June 09, 2021
Bribery, coercion and deception are all things being used to get people to subject themselves to the depop shot. Now they are going for the children! Government and corporate sponsored genocide while the brainwashed masses scream for more...
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Article Links:
https://www.tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/article_2282b624-c8b6-11eb-933a-bb0965e08596.html
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-contagious-lies-cdc-claims-hospitalization-rising-among-unvaccinated-teens--contrary-to-its-own-data#toggle-gdpr
https://fee.org/articles/15-states-are-moving-to-curb-public-health-agency-powers-following-lockdown-carnage/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+FEE-Freeman+%28Foundation+for+Economic+Education+-+Latest+Articles%29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57400902.amp
Thumbnail Link:
https://pressboltnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Biden-To-Tap-Rochelle-Walensky-To-Lead-CDC-Reports-1024x575.jpeg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/article_2282b624-c8b6-11eb-933a-bb0965e08596.html
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-contagious-lies-cdc-claims-hospitalization-rising-among-unvaccinated-teens--contrary-to-its-own-data#toggle-gdpr
https://fee.org/articles/15-states-are-moving-to-curb-public-health-agency-powers-following-lockdown-carnage/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+FEE-Freeman+%28Foundation+for+Economic+Education+-+Latest+Articles%29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57400902.amp
Thumbnail Link:
https://pressboltnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Biden-To-Tap-Rochelle-Walensky-To-Lead-CDC-Reports-1024x575.jpeg
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