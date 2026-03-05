BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Azadi Stadium in West Tehran after today's Israeli attacks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1357 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 2 days ago

Azadi Stadium in West Tehran after today's Israeli attacks

Adding:

❗️An aircraft carrier strike group led by the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has begun moving to the Red Sea.

⚡️Six people were injured as a result of the fall of debris from a downed drone in the industrial zone of Abu Dhabi, local authorities report.

⚡️NATO will not invoke Article 5 of its charter in connection with the incident with an Iranian missile in Turkey, Mark Rutte stated.

❗️NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported Trump in the strikes on Iran.

"We support Trump in destroying Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities," he said. 

The head of the bloc noted that Iran was close to becoming a threat to Europe.

❗️At the Pentagon, they don't fully understand the goals and objectives of the operation against Iran, reports Bloomberg, citing US military officials.

⚡️US President Donald Trump, in phone conversations with Kurdish leaders in Iran and Northern Iraq, offered to provide them with extensive air cover and additional assistance if their paramilitary units launch a military operation to capture western Iran.

Trump, in an ultimatum-like manner, "suggested" to them to choose a side in the current war.

❗️The Iranian military denies launching drones towards Azerbaijan, according to the General Staff of the Islamic Republic.

A drone fell near a school in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan, local TV reports. 

The Azerbaijan republic's Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador about this.

Iran has launched super-heavy Khorezmshahr-4 missiles at Israel, according to Iranian state television.


⚡️In Iran, an attempt by armed groups to enter from Iraq has been officially confirmed.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Information, "terrorist separatist groups intended to infiltrate from the country's western borders with the support of enemies - the USA and Israel - and carry out terrorist attacks".

It is stated that during the counter-attack, "a significant part of the positions and resources of these mercenaries were destroyed, and they suffered serious damage".

The Iranian Foreign Ministry states that Azerbaijan is not a target for attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the incident itself must be investigated as thoroughly as possible.

Thus, Iran completely denies the facts of attacks by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Kevin Hughes
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy