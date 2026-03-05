Azadi Stadium in West Tehran after today's Israeli attacks

Adding:

❗️An aircraft carrier strike group led by the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has begun moving to the Red Sea.

⚡️Six people were injured as a result of the fall of debris from a downed drone in the industrial zone of Abu Dhabi, local authorities report.

⚡️NATO will not invoke Article 5 of its charter in connection with the incident with an Iranian missile in Turkey, Mark Rutte stated.

❗️NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported Trump in the strikes on Iran.

"We support Trump in destroying Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities," he said.

The head of the bloc noted that Iran was close to becoming a threat to Europe.

❗️At the Pentagon, they don't fully understand the goals and objectives of the operation against Iran, reports Bloomberg, citing US military officials.

⚡️US President Donald Trump, in phone conversations with Kurdish leaders in Iran and Northern Iraq, offered to provide them with extensive air cover and additional assistance if their paramilitary units launch a military operation to capture western Iran.

Trump, in an ultimatum-like manner, "suggested" to them to choose a side in the current war.

❗️The Iranian military denies launching drones towards Azerbaijan, according to the General Staff of the Islamic Republic.

A drone fell near a school in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan, local TV reports.

The Azerbaijan republic's Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador about this.

Iran has launched super-heavy Khorezmshahr-4 missiles at Israel, according to Iranian state television.





⚡️In Iran, an attempt by armed groups to enter from Iraq has been officially confirmed.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Information, "terrorist separatist groups intended to infiltrate from the country's western borders with the support of enemies - the USA and Israel - and carry out terrorist attacks".

It is stated that during the counter-attack, "a significant part of the positions and resources of these mercenaries were destroyed, and they suffered serious damage".

The Iranian Foreign Ministry states that Azerbaijan is not a target for attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the incident itself must be investigated as thoroughly as possible.

Thus, Iran completely denies the facts of attacks by Turkey and Azerbaijan.