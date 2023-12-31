Andrew's Law Fighting to Stop Child Groomers

🎙️🎧 Michelle Peterson sat down and shared her heartbreaking story that is every parent's worst nightmare. Michelle worked with state representatives to ensure groomers pay for their crimes. Her local action made national impact and caught the attention of "America's Feature" - a nonprofit organization that fights to stop child exploitation and trafficking.
👉🏼 Learn more about Michelle and Andrew's Law at MichellePeterson.org
🇺🇲 Get involved at a local level and join your state and 'Get in the Fight' at https://www.americasfuture.net
You can follow and subscribe to Patriot Strong on Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, YouTube and stream the podcast on Spotify or anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts. 🔗 In the comments once the episode is LIVE. Turn on your notifications!
'God Bless You. God Bless this Country and TOGETHER we're Patriot Strong'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.