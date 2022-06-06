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Important Intel Regarding Food Chain Supply & Attacks On Farming Freedom
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20 views • June 06, 2022
Attacks on the food supply chain in the US continue to grow, whether it is food processing facilities or even attacks on local farmers. Additionally, the federal government has unlawfully implemented executive order in which they claim they can takeover the entire food supply if they want to declare an "emergency" and even command the people to be their slaves as a workforce. Eric Hughes Jones joins me in this episode to discuss what he has seen taking place and how he is involved in fighting back against it and helping to empower others to fight against what is taking place now.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/important-intel-regarding-food-chain-supply-attacks-on-farming-freedom-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/important-intel-regarding-food-chain-supply-attacks-on-farming-freedom-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
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